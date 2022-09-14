CDC Sees Decline in Growth of New Monkeypox Cases in US - Director

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has seen a decline in the growth of new monkeypox cases and approaches the development with cautious optimism, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"Over the last several weeks, we have been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad," Walensky told the US Senate Committee on Health, education, Labor and Pensions. "We approach this news with cautious optimism," she noted. Adding that some regions in the US still show increase of the infections.

Walensky noted that the CDC has reported more than 22,000 monkeypox cases and one related death in the United States. She also said that the authorities must continue with the aggressive response and use all available tools to stop the infection.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.