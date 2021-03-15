UrduPoint.com
CDC Urges Americans To Take Precautions To Avoid Another Coronavorus Spike - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Americans should continue taking safety precautions to prevent another spike of novel coronavirus cases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Americans should continue taking safety precautions to prevent another spike of novel coronavirus cases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Monday.

"Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer. They will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we get more people vaccinated," Walensky said during virtual press briefing.

The Unites States is moving in the right direction with respect to vaccinations, but the country is only starting to turn the corner in its fight with the disease, she said.

Walensky also expressed concern over people traveling throughout the United States without wearing face masks.

"We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break activities maskless. This is all in a context of still 50,000 cases per day," she said.

The United States has reported 29.4 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with more than 534,000 virus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.

