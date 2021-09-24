UrduPoint.com

CDU Candidate For German Chancellor Speaks In Favor Of Starting Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

CDU Candidate for German Chancellor Speaks in Favor of Starting Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the German candidate for chancellor from the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, spoke on Thursday in favor of starting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Yes. This is an economic project," Laschet said before the last debates before the upcoming general election, broadcast by the German public broadcaster ZDF, when asked if he supports launching the pipeline.

The politician, Germany would need gas in the near future but stressed that the project should not cause financial damages to Ukraine.

"If Russia throws this into question, the project will be immediately stopped," Laschet added.

Germany will hold the Federal elections on September 26, after which the winning party will appoint the federal chancellor to head the government and replace incumbent Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, a fresh Kantar survey for the Focus news magazine indicated that the alliance of the CDU and the Christian Social Union had an approval rating of 21%, trailing the Social Democrats with 25%.

