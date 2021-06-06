UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDU Leads In Elections In Germany's Saxony-Anhalt With 35% Of Votes - Exit Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

CDU Leads in Elections in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt With 35% of Votes - Exit Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) has taken the lead in the Landtag election in the Federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the last one before the upcoming general election in September, with 35 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll reported by the N24 broadcaster.

The CDU is followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany party with 23.5 percent of the vote.

Other parties that have made the cut include Social Democratic Party of Germany with 8 percent, Die Linke with 11 percent, the Greens with 6 percent and the Free Democratic Party with 7 percent.

Related Topics

Election Vote Germany Lead September Christian Election 2018

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

40 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.