BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) has taken the lead in the Landtag election in the Federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the last one before the upcoming general election in September, with 35 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll reported by the N24 broadcaster.

The CDU is followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany party with 23.5 percent of the vote.

Other parties that have made the cut include Social Democratic Party of Germany with 8 percent, Die Linke with 11 percent, the Greens with 6 percent and the Free Democratic Party with 7 percent.