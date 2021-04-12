The presidium of Germany's Christian Democratic Union has proposed party chairman Armin Laschet as Conservative's candidate for the post of chancellor in the federal election scheduled for September 26, Volker Bouffier, the minister president of the German state of Hesse, said on Monday following consultations in Berlin

"We support Laschet," Bouffier told reporters.

The final decision on the candidacy for the chancellor's post from Germany's governing conservative alliance will be made during a party congress in September.

Laschet, the head of the most populous German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, won the leadership contest in January and is next in line to succeed incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will not run for re-election in September.