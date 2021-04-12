UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDU Party Leader Laschet Favored As Conservative's Candidate To Succeed Merkel - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:56 PM

CDU Party Leader Laschet Favored as Conservative's Candidate to Succeed Merkel - Official

The presidium of Germany's Christian Democratic Union has proposed party chairman Armin Laschet as Conservative's candidate for the post of chancellor in the federal election scheduled for September 26, Volker Bouffier, the minister president of the German state of Hesse, said on Monday following consultations in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The presidium of Germany's Christian Democratic Union has proposed party chairman Armin Laschet as Conservative's candidate for the post of chancellor in the Federal election scheduled for September 26, Volker Bouffier, the minister president of the German state of Hesse, said on Monday following consultations in Berlin.

"We support Laschet," Bouffier told reporters.

The final decision on the candidacy for the chancellor's post from Germany's governing conservative alliance will be made during a party congress in September.

Laschet, the head of the most populous German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, won the leadership contest in January and is next in line to succeed incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will not run for re-election in September.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Berlin Alliance Angela Merkel January September Congress Christian Post From

Recent Stories

ATC acquits Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza, 51 aides in police ..

15 minutes ago

Poetry collection of Shamsa Noreen unveiled

1 minute ago

Malala acknowledges auto driver free transportatio ..

1 minute ago

SAARC Chamber welcomes Pakistan's talks offer to I ..

1 minute ago

PTCL Turning Around- Posts 7% Revenue Growth durin ..

21 minutes ago

NUST inks MoU with Ministry of Railways

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.