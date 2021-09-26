CDU Secretary-General Says All Bets Are Off, Concedes Losses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Paul Ziemiak, the secretary general of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, said the early exit polls showed that the outcome of the Federal election was far from clear.

"It is a neck-and-neck race. It will be a long election night.

You can't tell who pulls ahead," he said.

An ARD exit poll showed Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democrats (SPD) tied on 25%, while a ZDF poll put SPD ahead with 26% to the union bloc's 24%.

Ziemiak conceded that his party would lose some seats in parliament and it hurt, but a coalition of conservatives with Greens and liberal Free Democrats was possible.