CDU/CSU Candidate for German Chancellor Declares Support for Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Armin Laschet, a candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellor in the elections to the German Bundestag on September 26, announced his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

"The fact that I am a 'defender of Nord Stream 2' is news to me, but I support this project and consider it important," Laschet said live on WDR tv, thus responding to a journalist who named the CDU leader "defender of Nord Stream 2."

The grand gesture of US President Joe Biden on suspending some of the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 does not change anything in the fact that the Americans are against this gas pipeline, Laschet said.

"We make the decision on how we organize our energy supply on our own. And this is a good signal of the end of the policy of [US] President [Donald] Trump, who, contrary to all international rules, imposed sanctions on companies that participate in this. ... This is a grand gesture from President Biden, but it does not change anything in the fact that the Americans are still against the project," Laschet said.

He added that the Americans "support fracking LNG," but this is "a US decision, we made a different decision."