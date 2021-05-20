UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDU/CSU Candidate For German Chancellor Declares Support For Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

CDU/CSU Candidate for German Chancellor Declares Support for Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Armin Laschet, a candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellor in the elections to the German Bundestag on September 26, announced his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

"The fact that I am a 'defender of Nord Stream 2' is news to me, but I support this project and consider it important," Laschet said live on WDR tv, thus responding to a journalist who named the CDU leader "defender of Nord Stream 2."

The grand gesture of US President Joe Biden on suspending some of the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 does not change anything in the fact that the Americans are against this gas pipeline, Laschet said.

"We make the decision on how we organize our energy supply on our own. And this is a good signal of the end of the policy of [US] President [Donald] Trump, who, contrary to all international rules, imposed sanctions on companies that participate in this. ... This is a grand gesture from President Biden, but it does not change anything in the fact that the Americans are still against the project," Laschet said.

He added that the Americans "support fracking LNG," but this is "a US decision, we made a different decision."

Related Topics

German Trump Nord Alliance September Gas TV All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

45 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

59 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.