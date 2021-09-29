UrduPoint.com

CDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Congratulates SPD's Scholz On Election Victory - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

CDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Congratulates SPD's Scholz on Election Victory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for German chancellorship, congratulated Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz on the election victory, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier congratulated Scholz on SPD's victory in the Bundestag elections.

Related Topics

Election German Alliance Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

41 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

41 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

43 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

56 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.