MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for German chancellorship, congratulated Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz on the election victory, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier congratulated Scholz on SPD's victory in the Bundestag elections.