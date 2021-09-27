CDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections - Reports

Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, is ready to concede defeat in the Bundestag elections, Bild reported on Monday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, is ready to concede defeat in the Bundestag elections, Bild reported on Monday, citing sources.

Earlier Laschet announced his intention to discuss the formation of a new government, although he admitted that the conservative bloc showed an unsatisfactory result in the elections.

According to Bild, Laschet denies media reports stating that he intends to form a government, pointing to the results of the vote.