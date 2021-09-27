UrduPoint.com

CDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Ready To Admit Defeat In Bundestag Elections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, is ready to concede defeat in the Bundestag elections, Bild reported on Monday, citing sources

Earlier Laschet announced his intention to discuss the formation of a new government, although he admitted that the conservative bloc showed an unsatisfactory result in the elections.

According to Bild, Laschet denies media reports stating that he intends to form a government, pointing to the results of the vote.

