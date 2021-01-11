UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Approves 4 Health Sector Projects Worth Rs20 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

CDWP approves 4 health sector projects worth Rs20 billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four projects of health sector worth of over Rs 20 billion

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four projects of health sector worth of over Rs 20 billion.

The meeting of the CDWP was held, which was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video links.

The meeting approved a project namely "Establishment of 200-bed Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College, Attok district, Punjab" worth Rs 5.82 billion. While it also approved another project namely "Establishment of 200-bed Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College" worth Rs8.

1 billion.

Similarly the CDWP also approved another similar project worth of Rs. 5.8 billion. The main objective of these three mother and child hospitals projects are to improve access of marginalized communities to quality maternity and immediate new born care, quality services including medical and surgical services to mother and child to strengthen preventive services like immunization, nutrition and family planning to children and mother of the catchment population.

Another project of health presented in the meeting namely "Feasibility of NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular research & Development" worth Rs. 25.00 million was also approved by the forum.

Related Topics

Punjab Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sports, civic facilities to be provided in TMA Koh ..

2 minutes ago

US President-Elect Biden Nominates William Burns a ..

3 minutes ago

7 weighing bridges sealed in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

NUST mountaineer sets new world record by climbing ..

11 minutes ago

Anushka, Kohli welcome baby girl

13 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan gets briefing on Pindi Ring Roa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.