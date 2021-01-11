CDWP approves 4 health sector projects worth Rs20 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four projects of health sector worth of over Rs 20 billion

The meeting of the CDWP was held, which was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video links.

The meeting approved a project namely "Establishment of 200-bed Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College, Attok district, Punjab" worth Rs 5.82 billion. While it also approved another project namely "Establishment of 200-bed Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College" worth Rs8.

1 billion.

Similarly the CDWP also approved another similar project worth of Rs. 5.8 billion. The main objective of these three mother and child hospitals projects are to improve access of marginalized communities to quality maternity and immediate new born care, quality services including medical and surgical services to mother and child to strengthen preventive services like immunization, nutrition and family planning to children and mother of the catchment population.

Another project of health presented in the meeting namely "Feasibility of NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular research & Development" worth Rs. 25.00 million was also approved by the forum.