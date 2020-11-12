UrduPoint.com
Ceasefire Between Yerevan, Baku Gives Hope For End Of Long-Standing Refugee Crisis - UNHCR

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:58 PM

Ceasefire Between Yerevan, Baku Gives Hope for End of Long-Standing Refugee Crisis - UNHCR

The ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan gives hope that the long-standing displacement crisis in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh will end, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan gives hope that the long-standing displacement crisis in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh will end, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The agreement envisages, among other things, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to ensure stability in the region, stop the flow of refugees, and facilitate their return to their places of residence with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the relevant UN agencies.

"We have to see how this ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan plays out.

It has very complex challenges for the Armenians, in particular, but it could have some promise for getting out of one of the longest displacement crises we have been dealing with," Grandi said during the MED Virtual Dialogue organized by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

The UN official also said that the agency had been operating in both countries since 1992, "permanently waiting for some solution to happen."

The war that erupted in the breakaway region in the 1990s led to the displacement of 492,000 people, including 420,000 refugees and 72,000 internally displaced persons, according to the International Organization for Migration. Since a fresh escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in late September, over 90,000 people who once lived in the region have become refugees.

