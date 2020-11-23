UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceasefire Holding Along Line Of Contact In Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:35 PM

Ceasefire Holding Along Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

A ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force on November 10 is holding along the entire line of contact, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force on November 10 is holding along the entire line of contact, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"The tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are continuing in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the northern and southern zones, round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and observation of the ceasefire is carried out by Russian peacekeepers from 23 observation posts. The ceasefire is being observed along the entire line of contact," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman also confirmed that 2,334 refugees had returned to their place of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh over the preceding 24 hours.

"Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safe return of refugees. Over the past day, 2,334 refugees who had left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the conflict have returned from Armenia. In total, since November 14, more than 11,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have returned with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers," Konashenkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an agreement on the evening of November 9 that brought the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up in late September, to a close.

The agreement paved the way for the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan September November From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

11 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

26 minutes ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

26 minutes ago

Ankara Summons Italian, German Diplomats Over Insp ..

42 minutes ago

Christmas Will Not Be Normal But COVID-19 Escape R ..

53 minutes ago

Self-Proclaimed Donetsk Republic Says Kiev's New P ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.