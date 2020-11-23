Ceasefire Holding Along Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

A ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force on November 10 is holding along the entire line of contact, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force on November 10 is holding along the entire line of contact, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"The tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are continuing in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the northern and southern zones, round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and observation of the ceasefire is carried out by Russian peacekeepers from 23 observation posts. The ceasefire is being observed along the entire line of contact," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman also confirmed that 2,334 refugees had returned to their place of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh over the preceding 24 hours.

"Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safe return of refugees. Over the past day, 2,334 refugees who had left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the conflict have returned from Armenia. In total, since November 14, more than 11,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have returned with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers," Konashenkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an agreement on the evening of November 9 that brought the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up in late September, to a close.

The agreement paved the way for the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.