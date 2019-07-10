UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Ceasefire in Afghanistan Reality, 'Not Dream' -Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

A ceasefire in Afghanistan is reality and "not a dream," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at the fifth annual conference on counterterrorism in Kabul on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A ceasefire in Afghanistan is reality and "not a dream," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at the fifth annual conference on counterterrorism in Kabul on Wednesday,

An intra-Afghan conference, which brought together the Taliban and an Afghan delegation, was held this Sunday and Monday in Qatar, concluding with a road map for reaching peace and reducing violence in the country. Senior Afghan government officials attended the conference in their personal capacity.

"Ceasefire is not a dream, we are going forward together with the United States, we have proven that we want peace," the Afghan president said.

Ghani stressed that Afghanistan was "prepared for peace."

"The road leading to peace is rough and is full of hurdles .

.. We have unique opportunity for reaching peace in the country," the Afghan president said.

The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focus on the withdrawal of the foreign troops. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal has been announced.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended Tuesday as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who leads the talks, departed for China. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

