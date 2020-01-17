UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceasefire In Libya Continues To Be Observed, Moscow Hopes Will Remain So - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Ceasefire in Libya Continues to Be Observed, Moscow Hopes Will Remain So - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The ceasefire in Libya continues to be observed and Moscow hopes that it will remain so, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The ceasefire in Libya continues to be observed and Moscow hopes that it will remain so, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"The main thing is that the ceasefire, which was announced before the arrival [of the participants to the intra-Libyan conflict] in Moscow, is being observed.

This is a definite step forward and we hope that it will continue to be observed," Lavrov said at a news conference.

He added that he hoped it would continue to be observed for an indefinite time.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Libya

Recent Stories

UNSC sessions on Kashmir great diplomatic achievem ..

4 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof leads PCB Challengers to T20 title w ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Special Envoy for M ..

11 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 2 (49%) PML-N voters believe that Sheh ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Ushering Into Diplomatic Engag ..

11 minutes ago

Priority is to top the group in ICC U19 CWC: Ijaz ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.