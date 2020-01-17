Ceasefire in Libya Continues to Be Observed, Moscow Hopes Will Remain So - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The ceasefire in Libya continues to be observed and Moscow hopes that it will remain so, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The ceasefire in Libya continues to be observed and Moscow hopes that it will remain so, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"The main thing is that the ceasefire, which was announced before the arrival [of the participants to the intra-Libyan conflict] in Moscow, is being observed.

This is a definite step forward and we hope that it will continue to be observed," Lavrov said at a news conference.

He added that he hoped it would continue to be observed for an indefinite time.