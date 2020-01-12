(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey in western Libya and the Syrian province of Idlib since Sunday midnight, has been generally observed, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On January 8 at a summit in Istanbul, the presidents of Turkey and Russia agreed to a ceasefire in Libya and Idlib and called upon the sides to implement ceasefire.

The ceasefire has been in effect in Libya and Idlib since 00:01 [22:01] of January 12. From the start, the sides in both regions have tried to observe ceasefire, and, except for 1-2 scattered cases, the situation has been remaining calm," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the ceasefire is being closely monitored.

"Ceasefire in both regions is an important step to ensuring peace and stability by ending attacks, preventing migration flows and restoring normal life," the statement read.