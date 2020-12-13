Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Observed Along Entire Line of Contact - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is observed along the entire line of contact, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that it had registered one truce violation in the region of Hadrut.

"The ceasefire holds along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh; on December 11, one violation was recorded in the Hadrut region. The actions of the Russian peacekeepers prevented the possibility of further exacerbation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.