UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh Observed Along Entire Line Of Contact - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Observed Along Entire Line of Contact - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is observed along the entire line of contact, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that it had registered one truce violation in the region of Hadrut.

"The ceasefire holds along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh; on December 11, one violation was recorded in the Hadrut region. The actions of the Russian peacekeepers prevented the possibility of further exacerbation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia December Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

2 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.