Ceasefire In Syria Violated 38 Times Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Tue 13th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Ceasefire in Syria Violated 38 Times Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 38 violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 38 violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered 38 instances of firing, including 16 in the Idlib province, five in the Aleppo province, four in the Hama province and 13 in the Latakia province (the Syrian side has confirmed 35 instances of firing). The Turkish side has registered 10 instances of firing (none was confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

The center has carried out another two humanitarian operations since the day before, delivering 880 food kits to residents of civilian settlement in the Hama province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 471 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 141 women and 240 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 15 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.

