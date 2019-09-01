(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey on ceasefire in Syria's de-escalation zone in the northeastern province of Idlib remains in effect despite the recent uncoordinated attack by the US forces in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the day when the truce entered into force in the rebel-held province, the US forces launched an air strike against the stronghold of al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"Russian and Turkish presidents [Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan] have coordinated specific steps that would allow to implement [the ceasefire agreement]," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that the two presidents discussed concrete steps to be taken to uphold the agreement.

Fighting in northwestern Syria has intensified over the last several weeks, with the Syrian forces launching an offensive in early August after the alleged failure of militants in the area to uphold the de-escalation deal.

Russia and Turkey, which act as guarantor states of Syria's ceasefire alongside Iran, agreed in Sochi last fall to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and Syrian troops to ensure a ceasefire.