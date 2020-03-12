The ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is respected in general, which contributes to stabilization of the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is respected in general, which contributes to stabilization of the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Recently, a dangerous surge of tension in the Idlib de-escalation zone has been overcome, this was made possible thanks to the agreements reached during the meeting of the Russian and Turkish presidents on March 5," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"The ceasefire regime is respected in general. This contributes to a noticeable stabilization of the situation in Idlib," Zakharova stressed.