UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ceasefire Introduced In Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone On Thursday - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ceasefire Introduced in Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone on Thursday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) A new ceasefire was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria on Thursday, Maj.Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached with the Turkish side, a ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone from 02.00 pm Moscow time [11:00 GMT] on January 9," Borenkov announced at a daily news briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Idlib January From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

32 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

32 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

32 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.