(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) A new ceasefire was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria on Thursday, Maj.Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached with the Turkish side, a ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone from 02.00 pm Moscow time [11:00 GMT] on January 9," Borenkov announced at a daily news briefing.