Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Contact Lime In Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime.

The ceasefire regime is observed along the entire line of contact," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

