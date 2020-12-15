Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Contact Lime In Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.
"The Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime.
The ceasefire regime is observed along the entire line of contact," Konashenkov said at a briefing.