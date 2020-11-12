Ceasefire Observed Along Entire Line of Contact in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact in Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact in Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Today, on November 12, the advanced units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent began to fulfill the tasks of monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and military operations in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact," he said.