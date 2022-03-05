UrduPoint.com

Ceasefire Regime In Mariupol To Last From 07:00 To 14:00 GMT - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Ceasefire Regime in Mariupol to Last From 07:00 to 14:00 GMT - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The ceasefire regime in Mariupol will last on Saturday from 07:00 to 14:00 GMT, the evacuation of civilians will begin at 09:00 GMT, the Mariupol's authorities said in a statement.

"Today, on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moscow time) a ceasefire regime will be established. The evacuation of the civilian population will begin at 11 a.m.

(12 p.m. Moscow time). The route Mariupol - Nikolske - Rozivka - Polohy - Orikhiv - Zaporizhzhia has been selected as a humanitarian "green corridor," the statement read.

The evacuation of the population will be carried out from the three locations by buses. It will be possible to leave the city in a private transport. The deviation from the established route is strictly prohibited, the statement further read.

