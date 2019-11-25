Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels go all-out for Filipina’s family yuletide holiday in Dubai

Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels gave free flights, free hotel stay, and free passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts to the lucky one winner of “Cebu Pacific Mailbox at Rove Hotels”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) A Filipina who has been working in Dubai for 14 years has won the “Cebu Pacific Mailbox at Rove Hotels” contest, bagging three Cebu Pacific roundtrip Manila-Dubai flights, a three-day stay at Rove at The Park; and tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts for her family.

Maryann Paglinawan, an executive secretary, wrote the winning letter to Santa.

The Cebu Pacific Mailbox at Rove Hotels encouraged Filipinos to write a letter about their wish to bring their family to Dubai for the holiday season.

“Whatever we are doing here the UAE, all the sacrifices and hard work is for our families in the Philippines.

And I am just one of the many overseas Filipinos dreaming of spending our Christmas with them. I thought I won’t be able to see them this year, that is why I am very grateful to Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels for giving my family a chance to visit Dubai for the holidays,” said Paglinawan.

The special gift package was awarded at the exclusive homecoming event organised by Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels at Rove City Centre.

Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels presented it to Paglinawan, represented by the airline’s corporate communications director Charo Lagamon, and international marketing manager Louise Ingrid Salud, and the hotel’s senior events manager Bianca Litonjua, and senior marketing manager Miguel Roxas.

“Through our exciting collaboration with Rove Hotels, we are delighted to give UAE-based Filipinos an opportunity to once again feel what it was like to celebrate the holidays the Filipino way.

I would also like to congratulate the winner of Cebu Pacific Mailbox at Rove Hotels contest and wish her to have an unforgettable holiday,” Lagamon said.



Rove Hotels Marketing Manager Miguel Roxas, for his part, said they are happy that Paglinawan’s family will get to enjoy the holiday season at Rove at The Park.

“We guarantee that the winner’s family will enjoy the great amenities at Rove At The Park, as well as experience the fun adventure offered at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

With the successful partnership with Cebu Pacific, we are happy to have given a memorable yuletide celebration to the Filipino community here,” he said.

Philippine Consul General in Dubai Paul Raymund Cortes, in his opening remarks, thanked Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels for providing yuletide happiness for Filipinos in the UAE.

“As Christmas approaches, we thank Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels for providing such opportunities to our overseas Filipinos who have left their families back home in the Philippines so that they could provide for them,” he said.

Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels also invited other letter senders to join the homecoming dinner.

Other guests included Filipino community leaders, UAE-based Filipino influencers, and members of the media.

Rove City Centre laid out a buffet of Filipino holiday favorites including holiday turkey breast, beef morcon, holiday spiced pie and leche flan.

They were also able to reminisce about the joy of Philippine celebrations as Cebu Pacific played their #FlyToMoreFun video, featuring the festivals and the beautiful islands of the Philippines.

The fun-filled CEB games brought even more merriment to the evening’s festivities.