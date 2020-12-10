Cebu Pacific announces resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights starting December 14, adopts multi-layered safety initiatives to boost travel confidence

Increase in frequency coincides with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ campaign to help create sustainable local tourism in the new normal

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has announced today in a virtual press conference that it is resuming its daily flights from Dubai to Manilastarting December 14, 2020. This increase in frequency coincides with ‘Juan Love’ campaign to help create sustainable local tourism in the new normal.Cebu Pacific has also announced a string of multi-layered safety initiatives to boost travel confidence.

This new development is a result of the growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights in and out Dubai while staying committed to providing affordable air transport services for everyone.

Since the re-opening of the international borders, Cebu Pacific has been continuouslyincreasing its flights between Dubai and Manila—from once a week in July to twice a week in August, and then to four times a week in October.

Meanwhile, CEB has earlier launched its ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced “one love”) online campaign, in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), to show how flying helps local businesses to continue their operations—a vital step to keep the livelihoods of people in local destinations in the Philippines.

In addition, CEB has introduced new sanitation procedures to ensure that the needs of its customers are addressed so everyone, includingFilipinos and UAE-based passengers planning to visit the Philippines, will be able to confidently travel again. In order to kickstart travel and tourism, CEB strictly follows three key steps: sanitation, tracing, and testing.

Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing & Customer Experience said: “All these collaborative efforts are testaments of how achievable goals are when we all work together – we are positive our industry will heal and rise as one in no time so #EveryoneWillFlyAgain.”

Three-step approach to boosting travel confidence: Sanitation & Safety, Track & Trace, Testing

CEB’s 7-star COVID Safety Rating

CEB strictly implements its multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards, to ensure guests travel with peace of mind. This includes extensive daily disinfection of aircraft, frequent cleaning of passenger surfaces at the airport and inflight, Antigen testing for staff and crew before duty, coupled with the presence of hospital-grade High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters onboard that are proven to eliminate 99.99% of viruses, making inflight transmission low or virtually non-existent.

These are on top of CEB’s enhanced self-service online channels that enable guests to easily manage their flights online, as well as update pertinent information that may be required upon entry to a destination.

Contactless Flight procedures are also in place, such as boarding pass scanning, mandatory online check-in and self-bag tagging capabilities.

DOTr’s Traze App

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has recently launched a unified contact tracing app for the aviation industry and all other transport sectors. This requires people transiting through all airports in the Philippines to register in the app called “Traze,” and scan QR codes at designated areas in the airports.

CEB commends the DOTr for launching this single platform as the carrier believes this will result in a more efficient tracing initiative. CEB has been sending constant reminders to its employees and passengers to ensure everyone is informed of this requirement, which aims to make travel safe for all.

Affordable testing options

A number of local destinations currently require negative RT-PCR test results prior to entry, that is why CEB has made sure the journey remains affordable and hassle-free for everyone. Passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo can easily choose and book appointments with any of its three partner laboratories via website for only PHP 3,300 or approximately AED250.

CEB has also recently piloted its Test Before Boarding (TBB) process for passengers flying direct from Manila to General Santos City for a two-week trial period until December 14, 2020. This initiative is the first of its kind in the country, allowing passengers, including those from Dubai flying to provinces in the country, to conveniently have their antigen tests administered at the NAIA Terminal 3 just hours before their estimated time of departure. Results are released within 30 minutes, and only those holding negative test results will be allowed to board the flight.

12.12 seat sale

To continue inspiring everyone to travel again, CEB launches its trademark sale starting December 10until December 12, 2020. During this three-day seat sale, Dubai-Manila flights are up for grabs for as low as AED 1 one-way, base fare. Travel period is from August 1 to November 2021.

Passengers with existing travel funds may also use their balance to book new flights.

“A lot of us are looking forward to experiencing the wonders of travel again, especially now that we are seeing more domestic destinations reopen its doors for tourists. We firmly believe the holiday season is the perfect time to share this gift with everyone,” added Iyog.

Flights may be booked through website or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.