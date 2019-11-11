UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific Brings Yuletide Joy To Filipinos And Residents In The UAE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:28 PM

Cebu Pacific brings Yuletide joy to Filipinos and residents in the UAE

Filipinos in the UAE are up for some holiday cheer as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' largest carrier rings in the season with lowest fares, great deals and even a chance to spend Christmas with family here in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, November 7, 2019: Filipinos in the UAE are up for some holiday cheer as Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier rings in the season with lowest fares, great deals and even a chance to spend Christmas with family here in Dubai.

Cebu Pacific has always exemplified its commitment to bring Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) closer to home through its affordable flights that make flying frequently a lot easier. This November, the airline brings buy-one-get-one offers on tickets, sale on flights to the most popular destinations in the CEB network, and its trademark crazy fares during the #CEBSuperSeatFest.

Best of all, the airline will award one very special kababayan the gift of time with family—by flying three of his or her family members on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, complete with a three-days-two-nights stay and tickets to an attraction of choice.

From November 7 to 17, 2019, Cebu Pacific, in partnership with Rove Hotels, encourages Filipinos in the UAE to write a letter on how they wish to celebrate this yuletide season with their families.

This letter is to be dropped at Rove Hotels - Rove City Centre and Rove Trade Centre, for a chance to be one of 45 choice letter-senders to join the airline’s exclusive Christmas and Homecoming Party on November 22, 2019 at the Rove City Centre.

Rove Hotels will provide hotel accommodations at Rove At The Park, with its amenities and facilities that top other hotels in Dubai. And, not only that, Rove Hotels will also give the lucky family passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts, one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the country.

To join, take a photo of yourself dropping your Christmas letter at the customized yellow mailbox displayed in the hotel lobbies of Rove City Centre and Rove Trade Centre. Post the photo on your Facebook or Instagram account.

Make sure you tag @cebupacificair and @rovehotels with the hashtag #ROVExCEBHomecoming to increase your chances of being noticed. What’s more, Cebu Pacific will have more surprises for its UAE travelers this month, so standby and make sure to visit the Cebu Pacific official Facebook page to be updated on the airline’s exciting announcements!

