Cebu Pacific Celebrates International Women’s Month WithDubai-Manila Flights As Low As AED 320!

9 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:55 AM

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, joins in the celebration of the International Women’s Month as part of its month-long Super Seat Fest. Cebu Pacific dedicates this promotion to all the high-flying, resilient and empowered ladies all over the world by offering Dubai-Manila flights as low as AED320 base fare!

Get your squad together for a girls’ trip from March 20 to June 30, 2020 – perfect timing to catch the fun summer season in the Philippines. Book these flights for less from March 6 to 12, 2020, or until seats last, on www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.

Keep an eye out, too, for deals and discounts for the rest of March. Get up to 75% off hotel deals on CEB Getaways, 40% off on inflight hot meals and up to 42% off on CEB WiFi Kits.

Cebu Pacific has long recognized the impeccable contributions of women in the society, and continues to championgender equality and women empowerment. It is at the forefront of providingequal opportunityto everyone pursuing their dreams in the aviation industry.

In 1996, Capt. Brooke Castillo of Cebu Pacific became the first Filipina to fly a commercial jet aircraft. As of end 2018, CEB employed 32 female pilots, making up 4.54% of the pilot corps, and representing a 130% rise from 2011. Seven of the female pilots are captains.

So make your own travel dreams come true now and book those flights now!

