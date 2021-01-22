Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine festivals with Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED300

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched yet another seat sale in celebration of the much-awaited festivals in the Philippines, this time offering Dubai-Manila fights for as low as AED300 one-way base fare

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Jan, 2020) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched yet another seat sale in celebration of the much-awaited festivals in the Philippines, this time offering Dubai-Manila fights for as low as AED300 one-way base fare.

CEB invites Filipinos and other residents in the UAE to come join the fun and plan their trip to the Philippines with this promo, available from January 22 to 28, for travel from March 1 until June 30, 2021. With this low fare, they too can make each moment “mask masaya” – referring to being happier while celebrating safely wearing masks – while celebrating with the community in a safe and responsible manner.

Passengers of CEB can get convenience in terms of choosing the schedule of their travel since the airline now operates daily flights from Dubai to Manila, while its Manila-Dubai service is also now scheduled daily except Saturday.

In addition, CEB offers an early anniversary treat for everyone with its ongoing free 25-kilogram baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila.

Passengers with a pre-purchased 40-kilogram prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25 kilograms on their booking, free-of-charge.

The airline earlier announced extended flexible options for passengers traveling until March 31, 2021. These options include Unlimited Rebooking and a Travel Fund valid for two years.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practices and the highest safety standards, so everyone can travel safely and responsibly. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent