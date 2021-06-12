Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Day with special AED1 seat sale for Dubai-Manila flights

As a special treat for UAE-based Filipinos and other residents this Independence Day, Cebu Pacific launches a three-day airfare deal for Dubai to Manila flights for as low as AED1 one-way base fare

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) As the Philippines commemorates its 123rd Independence Day, the country’s largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), launched a special seat sale that gives everyone the right to fly to their local and international destination of choice—including Dubai to Manila flights—for as low as AED1 one-way base fare.

The latest travel deal runs from June 12 until June 14, allowing UAE-based Filipinos and other residents to mark the most patriotic date in the Philippine calendar by booking their flights to over 30 domestic routes and 16 international routes for travel between November 1, 2021 until March 26, 2022.

“As we continue celebrating our 25th anniversary amidst this pandemic, we want to keep doing what we can to support the recovery of our country’s travel and tourism industry. We look forward to enabling more people to travel to their favorite places again so we may all paint the skies yellow again for #MoreSmilesAhead,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

As part of the #CEBSuperSeatFest, the airfare deal allows everyone to plan ahead their vacation to explore the Philippines, which is home to some of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, and Siargao. UAE-based Filipinos can also grab this opportunity to visit their hometown and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Apart from this, CEB also offers 25 per cent off on its CEB Fare Bundles so everyone can travel conveniently for less – GoEasy when you’re pre-booked your CEB Prepaid Baggage for that guaranteed hassle-free experience, or GoFlexi with our new and improved CEB Flexi that gives you the benefit of converting to a travel fund if you wish to postpone your trip!

CEB also permanently removed change fees to allow passengers to avail of unlimited rebooking, providing that much-needed flexibility during this time.

Guests are encouraged to make use of their Travel Funds to book new flights. Online payments will be accepted on all three days, whilst payment center options will be made available starting the second day.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include contactless procedures, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, mandatory wearing of masks and face shields for both passengers and crew, as well as Antigen testing for CEB frontliners before duty. On top of these, our aircraft are also equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters with 99.99 per cent efficacy, keeping viruses at bay.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 32 domestic destinations from its Manila and Cebu hubs, apart from six (6) other international destinations from Manila, namely Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Narita, Seoul, and Singapore.