UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Celebrates Philippine Independence Day With Special AED1 Seat Sale For Dubai-Manila Flights

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:37 PM

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Day with special AED1 seat sale for Dubai-Manila flights

As a special treat for UAE-based Filipinos and other residents this Independence Day, Cebu Pacific launches a three-day airfare deal for Dubai to Manila flights for as low as AED1 one-way base fare

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) As the Philippines commemorates its 123rd Independence Day, the country’s largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), launched a special seat sale that gives everyone the right to fly to their local and international destination of choice—including Dubai to Manila flights—for as low as AED1 one-way base fare.

The latest travel deal runs from June 12 until June 14, allowing UAE-based Filipinos and other residents to mark the most patriotic date in the Philippine calendar by booking their flights to over 30 domestic routes and 16 international routes for travel between November 1, 2021 until March 26, 2022.

“As we continue celebrating our 25th anniversary amidst this pandemic, we want to keep doing what we can to support the recovery of our country’s travel and tourism industry. We look forward to enabling more people to travel to their favorite places again so we may all paint the skies yellow again for #MoreSmilesAhead,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

As part of the #CEBSuperSeatFest, the airfare deal allows everyone to plan ahead their vacation to explore the Philippines, which is home to some of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, and Siargao. UAE-based Filipinos can also grab this opportunity to visit their hometown and spend quality time with their loved ones.
Apart from this, CEB also offers 25 per cent off on its CEB Fare Bundles so everyone can travel conveniently for less – GoEasy when you’re pre-booked your CEB Prepaid Baggage for that guaranteed hassle-free experience, or GoFlexi with our new and improved CEB Flexi that gives you the benefit of converting to a travel fund if you wish to postpone your trip!

CEB also permanently removed change fees to allow passengers to avail of unlimited rebooking, providing that much-needed flexibility during this time.

Guests are encouraged to make use of their Travel Funds to book new flights. Online payments will be accepted on all three days, whilst payment center options will be made available starting the second day.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include contactless procedures, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, mandatory wearing of masks and face shields for both passengers and crew, as well as Antigen testing for CEB frontliners before duty. On top of these, our aircraft are also equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters with 99.99 per cent efficacy, keeping viruses at bay.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 32 domestic destinations from its Manila and Cebu hubs, apart from six (6) other international destinations from Manila, namely Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Narita, Seoul, and Singapore.

Related Topics

Dubai Visit Sale Hong Kong Nagoya Cebu Manila Singapore Seoul Independence Philippines March May June November All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Egypt congratulates UAE on UN Security Council mem ..

8 minutes ago

Tadweer to set up new fallen stock treatment facil ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese parents think physical education needs mor ..

4 minutes ago

Italy start Euro 2020 campaign with comfortable wi ..

4 minutes ago

Ecuador reports 1,098 new daily COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Tunisia reports 2,161 new COVID-19 cases, 364,819 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.