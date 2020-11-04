Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for passengers

Two-year Travel Fund and unlimited rebooking now covers travels until Dec. 31, 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest flag carrier, has extended the coverage of its flexible booking options for passengers travelling until December 31, 2020, allowing everyone to travel with peace of mind.

“We continuously listen to our passengers in order to address their concerns and to review and improve our processes in a timely manner. As such, we are pleased to share that we have extended our options to cover flights until end of this year to give our passengers more flexibility when it comes to scheduling their travels,” said Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing & Customer Experience.

Travel Fund valid for two (2) years

The Travel Fund, valid for two (2) years, can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, provided that transactions are done before the fund expires. This means customers can use their Travel Funds to book trips potentially until 2023.

This virtual wallet will consist of the full cost of the ticket, and can be used not only for flights, but also for purchasing ancillaries, such as baggage allowance and seat blocking.

This option is a great alternative for passengers who do not have fixed travel dates yet. Customers with existing Travel Funds should not fret as the two-year validity will be applied retroactively, or from the date the fund was created.

Unlimited rebooking of flights

Customers will still be able to avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights without paying any rebooking or change fees. Those who wish to postpone their travel plans may opt to rebook their flights as many times as they wish, allowing everyone to better manage their plans, considering the fluidity of the situation.

A minimal fare difference may apply.

Options for passengers with cancelled flights

Those with cancelled flights will continue to have the following options: placing the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for two years; rebooking flights with no limit - both rebooking fee and fare difference are waived if new travel date is within 90 days; or availing of a full refund.

Passengers are encouraged to choose their options and conveniently manage their bookings online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website. Simply log-in to their Getgo account, if applicable; or enter the Booking Reference to access the booking online and easily make the desired changes. Bookings can be modified up to two (2) hours before the flight.

“Rest assured that we remain optimistic for the industry, and we are looking forward to the day #EveryOneWillFlyAgain,” added Iyog.

Everyone can now easily update their contact information and addresses through the same portal. Those who booked their CEB flights via travel agencies must coordinate requests through their respective agents.

CEB continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures in accordance global aviation standards to keep passengers and staff safe. These include contactless procedures, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, mandatory wearing of face masks and face shields for both passengers and crew, as well as rapid antibody testing for CEB frontliners.