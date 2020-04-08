Cebu Pacific extends the suspensionof all flight operations from April 15 - April30, 2020

Cebu Pacific flights will remain suspended from April 15 to April 30, 2020, in accordance with the Philippine government's directiveon extending the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) Cebu Pacific flights will remain suspended from April 15 to April 30, 2020, in accordance with the Philippine government's directiveon extending the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Passengers on cancelled flights are encouraged to take any one of the following options:

1. Free rebooking - Rebook to any other travel date within three months with change (rebooking) fees and fare difference waived

2. Full Travel Fund - The Travel Fund is now valid for one (1) year. Use it to either book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can get a full refund.

3. Full refund - Processing of refunds will start on May 4, 2020—after the Community Quarantine is lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

Flights may be managed online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website

Furthermore, to provide added flexibility for passengers with booked flights from May 1 to September 30, but wish to change their travel plans, CEB is offering the following options, free of charge:

• Option 1 – Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year

Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.

• Option 2 – Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, now valid for one (1) year

Decide and book travel within a year for flights as far as one year ahead

Select any of these options and manage travel plans through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.