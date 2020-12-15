Cebu Pacific extends unlimited rebooking until March 31, 2021

Filipinos and residents based in the UAE, along with all other passengers traveling until March 31, 2021 may rebook their flights as many times as they want

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020) As part of its commitment to provide the best services for travelers, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has once again extended its flexible options for passengers—including those flying from Dubai to Manila—traveling until March 31, 2021. These options include Unlimited Rebooking and a Travel Fund valid for two years.

According to Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing & Customer Experience, the move aims to give travelers peace of mind and help restore their confidence in air travel.

“We will continue to monitor the operating environment and listen to the concerns of our passengers. We are encouraged by the reopening of domestic tourism and we will do our part in ensuring that our passengers travel with peace of mind. We understand that it may take time before trust and confidence in air travel is restored, that is why we have decided to extend our flexible booking options until the first quarter of 2021,” said Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing & Customer Experience.

Unlimited rebooking of flights and two-year Travel Fund validity

Filipinos and residents based in the UAE, along with all other passengers traveling until March 31, 2021 may rebook their flights as many times as they want or put the full cost of their ticket into a Travel Fund valid for two (2) years, with rebooking and cancellation fees waived. A minimal fare difference may apply for rebooking of flights.

The two-year Travel Fund may be used not only to book new flights, but also to purchase add-ons, such as baggage allowance, preferred seats, pre-ordered meals, hygiene kits, and travel insurance.

Options for passengers with cancelled flights

Those with cancelled flights will continue to have the following options: Travel Fund valid for two years; unlimited rebooking – both rebooking fee and fare difference are waived if new travel date is within 90 days from the original departure date; or full refund of the airfare.

Everyone may also conveniently manage their bookings online and choose their preferred option through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight. All they have to do is log in using their Getgo account, if applicable, or enter the Booking Reference to access the booking online to easily make desired changes. Bookings can be modified up to two (2) hours before the flight.

In addition, travelers may also easily update their contact information and addresses, as well as correct misspelled names, nationality, birthdays and salutation through the same portal. Those who booked their CEB flights via travel agencies must coordinate requests through their respective agents.

“We will continue to improve our services in order to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for everyone. We are accelerating our digitalization efforts in line with our safe and contactless processes under this new normal, so we all feel confident to travel again,” added Iyog.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.