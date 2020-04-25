UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific Flights, Including Dubai-Manila Route, Remain Suspended Until May 15 In Line With Philippine’s Extended Enhanced Community Quarantine

2020-04-25

Cebu Pacific flights, including Dubai-Manila route, remain suspended until May 15 in line with Philippine’s extended Enhanced Community Quarantine

All domestic and international Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights—including Dubai-Manila route—remain suspendeduntil May15, 2020. This is in line with the extension of the Philippine government’s Enhanced Community Quarantine

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020) All domestic and international Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights—including Dubai-Manila route—remain suspendeduntil May15, 2020. This is in line with the extension of the Philippine government’s Enhanced Community Quarantine.

However, Cebu Pacific will continue to mount all-cargo flights to support the movement of vital goods, including medicines and Personal Protective Equipment all over the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific will provide updates on when it will restart passenger operations to and from the Philippines as soon as possible.

Passengers on cancelled flightsare encouraged to manage their bookings online via our website, before their scheduled travel dates. They may select any of the following options:

Free rebooking

Rebook to any other travel date within three (3) months. Change (rebooking) fees and fare difference are waived.

Full Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one (1) year—either book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or pay for add-ons (e.

g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

Full refund

Processing of refunds will start after the Community Quarantine in Luzon is lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take as long as three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking.

On the other hand, passengers with booked flights from May 16 to September 30 who wish to change their travel plans have the following options:

Option 1

Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year. Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.

Option 2

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Decide and book travel within a year, for flights as far as one year ahead

Select any of these options and manage travel plans through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website

