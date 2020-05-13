Cebu Pacific flights remain suspended until May 31in accordance with Philippine’s Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine

All Cebu Pacific and Cebgo domestic and international flightsincluding services between Dubai and Manila remain suspendedfrom May 16 to 31, 2020, in line with the implementation of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Philippines

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020) All Cebu Pacific and Cebgo domestic and international flightsincluding services between Dubai and Manila remain suspendedfrom May 16 to 31, 2020, in line with the implementation of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Cebu Pacificencourages passengers on cancelled flights to manage their bookings online via theirwebsite, before the scheduled travel dates.

Passengers on cancelled flights may select any of the following options:

Free rebooking

Rebook to any other travel date within three (3) months. Change (rebooking) fees and fare difference are waived.

Full Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one (1) year—either book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

Full refund

Processing of refunds will start after the Community Quarantine in the Philippinesis lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take up to three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking.

On the other hand, passengers with booked flights from June 01 to September 30 who wish to change their travel plans have the following options:

Option 1 – Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year

Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.

Option 2 – Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year

Decide and book travel within a year, for flights as far as one year ahead.

Select any of these options and manage travel plans through the “Manage Booking” portal on the Cebu Pacific website