UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Flights Remain Suspended Until May 31in Accordance With Philippine’s Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:13 PM

Cebu Pacific flights remain suspended until May 31in accordance with Philippine’s Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine

All Cebu Pacific and Cebgo domestic and international flightsincluding services between Dubai and Manila remain suspendedfrom May 16 to 31, 2020, in line with the implementation of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Philippines

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020) All Cebu Pacific and Cebgo domestic and international flightsincluding services between Dubai and Manila remain suspendedfrom May 16 to 31, 2020, in line with the implementation of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Cebu Pacificencourages passengers on cancelled flights to manage their bookings online via theirwebsite, before the scheduled travel dates.

Passengers on cancelled flights may select any of the following options:

  1. Free rebooking

Rebook to any other travel date within three (3) months. Change (rebooking) fees and fare difference are waived.

  1. Full Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. Use the Travel Fund within one (1) year—either book a flight up to one (1) year ahead, or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

If the Travel Fund is not used within one (1) year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

  1. Full refund

Processing of refunds will start after the Community Quarantine in the Philippinesis lifted and regular work schedules resume. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process will take up to three (3) to four (4) billing cycles.

For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking.

On the other hand, passengers with booked flights from June 01 to September 30 who wish to change their travel plans have the following options:

  • Option 1 – Rebook to any other travel date within one (1) year

Change (rebooking) fees waived, but fare difference may apply.

  • Option 2 – Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year

Decide and book travel within a year, for flights as far as one year ahead.

Select any of these options and manage travel plans through the “Manage Booking” portal on the Cebu Pacific website

Related Topics

Dubai Metro Cebu Manila Philippines May June September 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.