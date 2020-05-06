UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Intensifies Sanitation Protocols For Flight Restart, Rolls Out New Contactless Flights Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for flight restart, rolls out new Contactless Flights guidelines

The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) plans to implement new sanitation protocols and intensified preventive measures, as it prepares for the resumption of commercial passenger operations—including Dubai-Manila route—following quarantine restrictions of the Philippine government caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID 19)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) plans to implement new sanitation protocols and intensified preventive measures, as it prepares for the resumption of commercial passenger operations—including Dubai-Manila route—following quarantine restrictions of the Philippine government caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

All pilots and cabin crew will undergo rapid antibody tests before they are assigned to operate flights. All operating crew will don Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on duty.

In addition, allground staff are likewise required to wearPPEs while on duty. Cleaning and disinfection procedures have been ramped-up for all CEB facilities and equipment such as self check-in kiosks, check-in and bag drop counters and shuttle buses. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers will be provided for all passengers and staff at the airport and inside the aircraft.

“We are implementing additional procedures to assure our passengers and give them the confidence to travel again. Rolling out ‘contactless flights’ will minimise face-to-face contact between our ground staff and our passengers and observe physical distancing,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

CEB urges all passengers to check-in for flights online. They will also be required to hold their own boarding passes with the barcode facing the staff for scanning. Queues and boarding procedures will be managed according to physical distancing guidelines. All passengers will also be required to wear face masks upon entry at the airport terminal and for the duration of the flight.

All CEB aircraft will undergo extensive daily disinfection, which includes the misting of the cabin using a disinfectant approved for Airbus jets that is effective in eradicating viruses including the novel coronavirus. This process is aligned with International Air Transport Association guidelines, and ensures that all surfaces (such as passenger seats, overhead bins and cargo compartments) are covered and sanitised.

On top of thorough cleaning before and after operations for the day, all surfaces inside the lavatories—from the walls, sink, mirror, knobs, toilet bowl and floors—will be cleaned and disinfected in between flights. All lavatories will also be sanitised every 30 minutes during a flight.

CEB’s fleet of Airbus jets are also equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filters that are capable of filtering microscopic bacteria and virus clusters, including the novel coronavirus with 99.99% efficiency, similar to what is used in hospital operating rooms.

“We hope for our passengers’ understanding as we implement new measures for our restart. Please rest assured that we will continue to review these processes and continue to deliver the warm, friendly service Cebu Pacific is known for,” Iyog added.

CEB intends to resume commercial operations, after almost two months of temporary suspension, while Metro Manila and other regions are under community quarantine. The carrier may initially restart with a limited number of domestic flights, subject to regulations to and from its destinations.

Related Topics

Metro Cebu Manila May All From Government Top Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

19 seconds ago

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

11 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 minutes ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

11 minutes ago

CPEC makes Pakistan a potential investment market: ..

3 minutes ago

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.