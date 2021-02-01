UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Introduces New Baggage Policy Starting February 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy starting February 1

Guests will be charged approximately AED62 (PHP800) for domestic flights, and AED100 (PHP1,300) for international flights, for oversized baggage

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has introduced a new policy for handling oversized baggage in line with its goal to improve processes for a more efficient and seamless customer journey for everyone.
Beginning February 1, 2021, CEB will be implementing a new policy setting a size limit for check-in baggage at 39 inches. Luggage with this dimension will be easier to fit in the conveyor belt, and will in turn, result in smoother operations, making the journey faster and more convenient for all passengers.

Guests checking in baggage that exceed the 39-inch limit on any one side will be classified as an oversized bag, and will be charged approximately AED62 (PHP800) for domestic flights, and AED100 (PHP1,300) for international flights. This additional fee is brought about by the manual process required to transport the bag to the baggage loading area. Some examples of oversized baggage are music equipment, motorcycles, and televisions.

CEB reminds everyone to properly pack their bags according to their availed prepaid baggage allowance to avoid any other additional fees at the airport.

In addition, CEB offers an early anniversary treat for everyone with its ongoing free 25-kilogram baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40-kilogram prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25 kilograms on their booking, free-of-charge.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance, as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards, so everyone can travel safely and responsibly. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

Related Topics

Music Dubai Cebu Manila February June All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

McGarry comes to the fore once again in 10K, Garre ..

4 minutes ago

'Say no to Child brides'

8 minutes ago

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

22 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

23 minutes ago

Australian states introduce travel restrictions on ..

5 minutes ago

ASEAN Nations React to Myanmar Military Detaining ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.