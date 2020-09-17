UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific Issues Refund Statement

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:42 PM

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

As many know, the tourism and aviation industries have been among the worst hit by COVID-19 and currently, Cebu Pacific is only able to operate 10% of its pre-COVID network

Since the start of this pandemic, we have received an unprecedented number of refund requests due to the flight cancellations brought about by the lockdown. Our refund process then was originally not designed to handle this volume of requests, and this resulted to a backlog. We have since then revamped our procedures in order to address this.

Since the start of this pandemic, we have received an unprecedented number of refund requests due to the flight cancellations brought about by the lockdown. Our refund process then was originally not designed to handle this volume of requests, and this resulted to a backlog. We have since then revamped our procedures in order to address this.

To date, we have refunded over PHP 2.

4 billion booking cancellations related to COVID-19, equivalent to 50% of refund requests received. We remain committed to our customers to complete pending refunds, and will update them once these have been processed. We are currently halfway through refund requests filed last April.

We understand how challenging this whole situation is, and we sincerely apologize for the delay. At present, refunds may take up to six (6) months to process from the time the request was filed. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding as we continue to enhance our processes for this to be resolved soonest.

