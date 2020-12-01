Cebu Pacific marks the 49thNational Day withDubai-Manila flights seat sale for as low as AED300

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, sends its warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of the 49th UAE National Day

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, sends its warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of the 49th UAE National Day. As a special treat for everyone on this joyous day, CEB will offer its Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED300 one-way base fare.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can now easily plan their vacation to the Philippines with this promo, available from December 1 to 3, for travel between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021.

CEB has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.Starting December 14, CEB will operate daily flights from Dubai to Manila, while itsManila to Dubai flights will operate daily except Saturdays starting December 13, 2020.

The airline earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers who are booking flights for travel until December 31, 2020, to give them additional peace of mind.

These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to minimal fare difference; as well as option to store amount in a virtual wallet valid for two years. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during this sale.

CEB also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures as part of its multi-layered approach to safety of all passengers and personnel. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards.Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.