Cebu Pacific offers 25kg free baggage allowance for Dubai-Manila passengers

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, brings back its 25-kilogram free baggage allowance promo exclusively for travelers from Dubai to Manila, for new bookings beginning today, January 18, until June 30, 2021, as an early anniversary treat for everyone

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, brings back its 25-kilogram free baggage allowance promo exclusively for travelers from Dubai to Manila, for new bookings beginning today, January 18, until June 30, 2021, as an early anniversary treat for everyone.

All travelers, including UAE-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), flying from Dubai to Manila with pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40 kilograms will be receiving additional 25 kilograms baggage allowance, free-of-charge! Passengers may purchase prepaid baggage allowance via CEB’s booking portal during initial or manage booking up to two hours before departure, and the extra 25 kilograms will automatically be added to the booking without any additional charges. If purchasing via an agent, the free 25 kilograms still applies.



With this special promo, Filipino residents from the UAE who are planning to visit the Philippines will now be able to bring home more items and gifts for their loved ones without having to worry about paying extra fees.

“As we turn 25, we want to especially thank the UAE market for their support throughout these years through this special baggage promo. Dubai continues to be one of our largest international markets, and we want its residents to be able to enjoy not only our trademark low fares, but even get the best experience with CEB through this promo,” said Candice Iyog, CEB VP for Marketing & Customer Experience.



CEB has been operating in Dubai since October 2013, in line with its promise to fly wherever the Filipinos are. At present, CEB flies from Dubai to Manila daily.

For guests with connecting flights to other domestic destinations via Cebu Pacific, the additional 25 kilograms will be carried over up to their next flight, given that their flight itineraries were booked under one reference number only.

The airline earlier announced extended flexible options for passengers traveling until March 31, 2021. These options include Unlimited Rebooking and a Travel Fund valid for two years.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards, so everyone can travel safely and responsibly. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent