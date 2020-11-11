Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED1 as part of its 11.11 Crazy Sale

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, launches yet another sale to kickstart the holiday festivities! What better way to do this than by launching CEB’s trademark seat sale this 11.11, allowing everyone to fly home for as low as AED1 one-way base fare

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, launches yet another sale to kickstart the holiday festivities! What better way to do this than by launching CEB’s trademark seat sale this 11.11, allowing everyone to fly home for as low as AED1 one-way base fare.

Filipinos as well as other residents in the UAE can now easily plan their vacation to the Philippines with this promo, available from November 11 to 13, for travel between July 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

In addition, the airline also makes available CEB Fare Bundles at 40 per cent discount for next year’s travels, allowing passengers to always travel with peace of mind. Amongst its bundle offers include the Go Easy, with free seven-kilogramme hand carry baggage, two pieces of cheque-in baggage with a total combined weight of 20 kilogrammes, and standard seat; and Go Flexi, with free seven-kilogramme hand carry baggage, two pieces of cheque-in baggage with a total combined weight of 20 kilogrammes, standard seat, and free rebooking up to two times.

CEB has also increased the number of its flights from Dubai to Manila to four times weekly, operating every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while its Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The expanded frequency and the seat-sale promo coincide with Cebu Pacific’s ‘Juan Love’ campaign, an online initiative unveiled by CEB to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations – showcasing the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for.

The airline earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers with travel dates until December 31, 2020, to give them peace of mind during this period. These flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to fare difference if new travel date is beyond three months; as well as a Travel Fund valid for two years. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights and add-ons during this crazy seat sale.

CEB also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures as part of its multi-layered approach to safety of all passengers and personnel. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards.