Cebu Pacific Offers Early Summer Seat Sale With Dubai-Manila Flights For As Low As AED300

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:18 PM

Dubai-Manila flights up for grabs for as low as AED300 one-way base fare, available from February 22 to 28 for travel between April 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Feb, 2021) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, offers an early treat to beat the summer heat! As part of the airline’s early Summer Seat Sale promo, Dubai-Manila flights are up for grabs for as low as AED300 one-way base fare.

Sun is high, but fares are low for Filipinos and other UAE residents travelling to the Philippines this summer. They can plan ahead by booking their promo trip from February 22 to 28, for travel between April 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021.

Passengers can easily plan their trips as the airline currently operates its flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa three times weekly.

CEB’s latest seat sale allows UAE-based residents, who look forward to a relaxing vacation or visit their hometown to explore the many wonders of the Philippines on a safe and budget-friendly flight home.

With over 7,000 islands, they can stroll along stunning beaches, take a dip in blue waters, gaze at breathtaking views, and witness the most incredible sunsets.

CEB also offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila as part of its early anniversary celebration. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

