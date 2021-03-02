Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

With this new policy, passengers—including those travelling from Dubai to Manila—can now rebook as many times as they need

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) In line with its commitment to provide flexibility to restore passenger confidence in air travel, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has permanently removed change fees—allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need.

“In a recent survey that we conducted, flexibility remains to be one of the considerations of our passengers when deciding to travel again. Because of this, we are permanently removing our change fee effective immediately. As we work on rebuilding our network and supporting domestic tourism, we will continue to listen to our passengers so we can make it even more convenient for everyone to fly again,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

With the removal of change fees, passengers may now rebook their flights as many times as they need at no cost. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

In addition, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has recently released a new set of simplified requirements for domestic travel, which states that travel authorities and health certificates will no longer be needed.

Quarantine protocols will also be only required for those showing symptoms.

“This is a timely announcement as well as we support the recent IATF announcement on the standardised travel requirements, and as we celebrate our 25th founding anniversary this month,” added Iyog.

Passengers may conveniently manage their bookings through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight. Simply log in using your GetGo account, if applicable, or enter your booking reference to access your booking online. Bookings can be modified up to two (2) hours before the flight.

Passengers may also easily update their contact information and addresses, as well as correct misspelled names, nationality, birthdays, and salutation through the same portal. Those who booked their CEB flights via travel agencies must coordinate requests through their respective agents.