Cebu Pacific Releases Travel Advisory On Extension Of Entry Restrictions For Foreign Nationals From January 16 To 31, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:53 AM

Cebu Pacific releases travel advisory on extension of entry restrictions for foreign nationals from January 16 to 31, 2021

Due to the new COVID-19 variant, the Philippine government has extended the temporary ban for foreign nationals until January 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) Due to the new COVID-19 variant, the Philippine government has extended the temporary ban for foreign nationals until January 31, 2021. During this period, only Filipino citizens will be accepted on flights from Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya (Japan), Singapore, and Seoul (South Korea).

Cebu Pacific (CEB) will not accept foreign nationals who originated from, transited via, or visited within 14 days prior to arrival in the Philippines, any of the 34 countries specified by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Free rebooking within 90 days – waived rebooking fee and fare difference
Full travel fund, valid for two (2) years
Full refund

In compliance with IATF regulations, Filipinos who wish to proceed with their travel plans will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an accredited facility upon arrival in Manila.


CEB will continue to operate its domestic and international flights as scheduled.
We continue to work closely with the authorities and will provide updates through our website and official social media accounts as necessary.

More Stories From World

