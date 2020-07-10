Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Dubai route starting July 12

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will resume its flights from Manila to Dubai (5J 18) every Sunday at 6:55 PM (Philippine Standard Time), and Dubai to Manila (5J 19) every Monday at 3:30 AM (UAE Standard Time), beginning July 12, 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th July, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will resume its flights from Manila to Dubai (5J 18) every Sunday at 6:55 PM (Philippine Standard Time), and Dubai to Manila (5J 19) every Monday at 3:30 AM (UAE Standard Time), beginning July 12, 2020.

In line with the safety measures implemented by the Dubai government, passengers traveling to the emirate are required to obtain travel and health insurance coverage before arrival, as required by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Guests without valid health insurance may be denied check-in or boarding. They must also register on the COVID-19 DXB app beforehand.

UAE residence visa-holders, meanwhile, will also need return approvals from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in order to enter Dubai.

Upon arrival, all passengers need to undergo Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at Dubai Airports.

Government quarantine and travel regulations will apply for all passengers flying between Manila and Dubai. Upon arrival in Manila, all passengers will be subjected to testing and mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Passengers on these flights are urged to follow Contact Flights guidelines, such as wearing of masks, online check-in, being at the airport 3 hours before the flight, being at the counter before it closes 1 hour before flight, bringing a maximum of one hand-carry per person, undertaking contactless boarding procedures, and observing physical distancing.

Guests on cancelled Manila-Dubai-Manila flights may avail of any flexible options including rebooking online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.

Domestic flight schedules

Cebu Pacific and Cebgo are operating a limited number of domestic flights, as aligned with regulations issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as well as limitations and restrictions set by the concerned local government agencies/units.

An updated list is found in the Cebu Pacific website. All other previously scheduled domestic flights that are not in the updated list are cancelled.

Passengers on cancelled flights may rebook any of the above-mentioned flights online via website. Guests are STRONGLY URGED to select destinations that are closest to their residences, to be able to comply with directives from local authorities. Passengers may be asked to provide their complete addresses prior to travel date. Providing inaccurate information may result in denied boarding of the flight.

Guests must check guidelines for the required travel documents.

Check flight status before going to the airport

Real-time Flight Status can be checked on Cebu Pacific’s website. Travellers are strongly advised not to go to the airport unless they have verified and confirmed their flight schedule.

This is a developing situation and the airline’s operations may change as quarantine conditions evolve across our network. While Cebu Pacific aims to gradually build-up frequency, the airline may reduce or add flights depending on market demand, quarantine restrictions and government regulations.

Passengers will be informed regarding their flight status in a timely manner through the email addresses and contact numbers provided upon booking. Passengers who booked through travel agencies or any other third party are strongly urged to check with them for information regarding their flights before their travel dates. Travellers are advised as well to check Cebu Pacific’s website and official social media accounts for updates.

Manila-Dubai-Manila flights are available on website or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.