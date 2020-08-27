UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Strengthens Contact Information Database

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:39 AM

Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information database

Airline’s enhanced Manage Booking portal enables passengers to easily update contact information online and help LGUs in contact tracing efforts

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has enhanced its Manage Booking portal to allow passengers to easily update their contact information after booking has been finalised. This is available for both passengers who booked online or through a travel agency.

“Now more than ever, we have seen how important it is for airlines to have accurate passenger contact information - not only to keep passengers updated on any flight changes, but also to support contact tracing efforts if needed,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

The improved Manage Booking portal also aims to provide support to local government units in the Philippines who require passenger details prior to the flight.

“We believe that with this multi-layered approach to safety and convenience, we will be able to restore trust and confidence in air travel for everyone,” she added.

Cebu Pacific has recently increased its number of flights between Dubai and Manila to twice weekly beginning August 13. Dubai-Manila flights are scheduled every Monday and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai route operates every Sunday and Thursday.

Related Topics

Dubai Cebu Manila Philippines August Sunday Government

Recent Stories

HEC and Huawei to Quadruple ICT Training Program

6 minutes ago

PM directs establishment of food, drug testing lab ..

7 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE schools must provide a COVID-free ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.