Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information database

Airline’s enhanced Manage Booking portal enables passengers to easily update contact information online and help LGUs in contact tracing efforts

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has enhanced its Manage Booking portal to allow passengers to easily update their contact information after booking has been finalised. This is available for both passengers who booked online or through a travel agency.

“Now more than ever, we have seen how important it is for airlines to have accurate passenger contact information - not only to keep passengers updated on any flight changes, but also to support contact tracing efforts if needed,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

The improved Manage Booking portal also aims to provide support to local government units in the Philippines who require passenger details prior to the flight.

“We believe that with this multi-layered approach to safety and convenience, we will be able to restore trust and confidence in air travel for everyone,” she added.

Cebu Pacific has recently increased its number of flights between Dubai and Manila to twice weekly beginning August 13. Dubai-Manila flights are scheduled every Monday and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai route operates every Sunday and Thursday.