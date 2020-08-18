Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights in and out Manila; twice weekly Dubai-Manila flights continue

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, and its regional brand Cebgo, will resume majority of their domestic flights to and from Manila on August 19, 2020, following the announcement of General Community Quarantine (GCQ) over the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, and its regional brand Cebgo, will resume majority of their domestic flights to and from Manila on August 19, 2020, following the announcement of General Community Quarantine (GCQ) over the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces.

Since the announcement of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from August 3 to August 18, CEB has been continuously operating flights to and from its Cebu hub, specifically to Clark and Davao.

CEB also intends to continue operating limited flights from Manila to key destinations in Asia and the Middle East, including the Manila-Dubai-Manila route.

Cebu Pacific has increased its number of flights between Dubai and Manila to twice weekly beginning August 13. Dubai-Manila flights are scheduled every Monday and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai route operates every Sunday and Thursday.

For guests on cancelled flights, CEB provides the following flexible options:

1. Unlimited rebooking

Rebook to any travel date within three (3) months from the original flight, with fees and fare difference waived. Flights for travel after three (3) months, rebooking fees are still waived; however, minimal fare difference may apply.

2. Two-year Travel Fund

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, or a virtual wallet with Cebu Pacific. Now valid for two (2) years, the Travel Fund can be used to pay for flights up to a year out, or purchase add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.).

3. Full refund

Passengers on cancelled flights are entitled to a full refund. However, due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, the process may take up to five (5) billing cycles.