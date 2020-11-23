UrduPoint.com
Cebu Pacific further Enhances Self-service Options Through Manage Booking Portal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:58 PM

Cebu Pacific further enhances self-service options through Manage Booking portal

Now offers free name correction within 24 hours from flight booking

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th November, 2020) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), continues to add self-service features to its online Manage Booking portal, to make the journey more convenient for travelers. Passengers can now easily update their information, including name, birthday, nationality and salutations through cebupacificair.com.

“We have been enhancing our contactless experience and accelerating our digital initiatives because these provide quicker and safer options for our passengers. Our customers remain at the heart of our business, so you can expect more enhancements from us that further support and enable a self-service journey for everyone,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

Requests to correct misspelled names and other details are often raised through the airline’s call center and chat support. This added feature will ensure an improved customer experience, with faster resolution of their concerns.

Correction on Passenger’s Name

CEB passengers will be able to make corrections to their first or last name within 24 hours from the time the booking is made, as long as they have not yet checked in for the flight.

This does not make bookings transferrable, but having this feature enables guests to easily correct details on their own, making the whole experience hassle-free.

Corrections on Birthdate, Nationality, and Salutations

Similarly, information such as birthdate, nationality, and salutations may also be corrected one time, at no cost. These may be updated until two (2) hours before scheduled time of departure, prior to checking in for the flight.

In cases of change of birth year resulting to an upgrade in passenger classification, such as infant to child or child to adult, corresponding fees may be paid online as well.

Special Cases

For information that need to be updated due to legal reasons, such as change in civil status, guests will only be required to submit documents supporting such for manual processing of our agents.

