Cebu Pacific’s 3rd seat sale this month: AED300 Dubai-Manila flights

25th anniversary seat sale is from March 8 to 10, for travel between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, continues its 25th anniversary celebration with a third round of seat sale that offers Filipinos and residents based in the UAE a chance to score Dubai-Manila flights for as low as AED300 one-way base fare!

From March 8 to 10, passengers can plan ahead for their next summer getaway to the Philippines as the airline offers low fares covering the travel period of May 1 to July 31, 2021.

With this exciting promo, UAE-based residents can revel in the beauty of the Philippines, and its remarkable islands deemed among the best worldwide.

With over 7,000 islands, travellers can walk around the stunning white beaches, take a dip in the blue waters, gaze at the breathtaking views of the horizon and witness the most incredible and memorable sunsets. Visitors from the UAE to the Philippines can expect Filipinos’ warm hospitality and savour sun kissed beaches while exploring a wide variety of water sporting activities with their families.

In addition, passengers are also guaranteed ease when they plan their travel schedules as the airline now operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila , and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.

The airline also recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost.

A minimal fare difference may still apply.

What’s more, CEB offers a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila as part of its early anniversary celebration. Passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights in this seat sale online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.