CEC Says Alliance Between Two Presidential Hopefuls in Belarus Election Is Impossible

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) An alliance between two Belarusian presidential contenders in the election is not possible, and a hopeful may only campaign for another one as a trusted representative, Lidia Yermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC), told Sputnik in an interview.

Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, has recently said that if the CEC does not register him as candidate, he could unite with a competitor in the race for presidency.

"Of course not, this is not possible anywhere in the world. This is just a political step," Yermoshina said.

However, if a registered candidate for presidency decides to make Tsepkalo a trusted representative, "so that he campaigns for this person ... then we can in fact say he has united with someone," the CEC head explained.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. According to statistics recently revealed by the CEC, six out of seven presidential hopefuls have managed to gather 100,000 authentic signatures in their support, needed to be registered as a candidate. Tsepkalo has failed to meet this goal. However, he remains a participant of the electoral campaign until July 14, when the CEC will announce the Names of the registered candidates for presidency.