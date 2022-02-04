UrduPoint.com

Celebrating International Day Of Education: OIC Holds Symposium In Support Of Sustainable Development In Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:43 AM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual symposium under the title "Education and Development in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities."

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th February, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual symposium under the title "Education and Development in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities." on Wednesday, 02 February 2022. The symposium comes within the celebration of the International Day of Education, which is observed on the 24th of January each year, and is part of a series of periodic cultural lectures held by the OIC General Secretariat.

The symposium witnessed the participation of Dr. Usman Muhammad Bugaje from the Republic of Nigeria, who previously served as Secretary-General of the Organization of Islam in Africa, and a Special Adviser for Political Affairs to the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in addition to Dr.

Widad Naibi from the Republic of Benin, who is the founder and director of Ibn Battuta African Institute. Additionally, she is a researcher in African literature and African women's affairs, an ambassador for self-development, and an activist in interfaith dialogue.

The symposium highlighted the importance of the educational process as a key driver for achieving development in the countries of the African continent, and the challenges facing education outcomes. It also underscored the importance of developing educational policies and institutions and aligning them with the requirements of sustainable development through many initiatives, as well as strengthening community partnership in its various forms and manifestations in order to achieve this goal.

